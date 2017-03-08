Trump's new immigration order, still ...

Trump's new immigration order, still more of the same

This week the administration finally released the newest version of the Trump administration's travel ban. The new order entitled, Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States executive order does not include the controversial religious litmus test that prioritizes Christian refugees over Muslims and eliminates the indefinite suspension of the Syrian refugee resettlement program.

