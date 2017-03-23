Thomas Fessy: What's behind the latest unrest in Congo
Ten mass graves have been found in the Democratic Republic of Congo's central Kasai region, with limbs sticking out of the soil at some of the sites, the UN Human Rights Council says. Government troops and a regional militia group have been fighting since last August, with reports that up to 400 people have been killed.
