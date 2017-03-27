There is now an alternative to solid ...

There is now an alternative to solid tantalum capacitors

Electronics Weekly

Recent advances in polymer-cathode technology and improvements in tightening the tantalum supply-chain are allowing more designers to choose polymer tantalum capacitors as alternatives to traditional solid tantalum capacitors, writes Roger Tall In specifying the ideal capacitor most designers would start with high volumetric efficiency and then consider miniaturised packages and capacitance stability over applied voltage, frequency, temperature and time. A low equivalent series resistance , noise-free operation, high ripple-current handling capability, and a decades-long life expectancy would also feature on this technical wish-list.

Chicago, IL

