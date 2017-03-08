Refugee resettlement talk Thursday at...

Refugee resettlement talk Thursday at MCLA

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Berkshire Eagle

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will add to the Berkshires' conversation on refugee resettlement with a free talk this Thursday at 5 p.m. in Room 218 of the campus' Murdock Hall. Kathryn Buckley-Brawner, executive director of the Catholic Charities Agency in Springfield, will speak about refugee resettlement in Western Massachusetts, according to an MCLA press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,241 • Total comments across all topics: 279,461,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC