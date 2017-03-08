Refugee resettlement talk Thursday at MCLA

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will add to the Berkshires' conversation on refugee resettlement with a free talk this Thursday at 5 p.m. in Room 218 of the campus' Murdock Hall. Kathryn Buckley-Brawner, executive director of the Catholic Charities Agency in Springfield, will speak about refugee resettlement in Western Massachusetts, according to an MCLA press release.

