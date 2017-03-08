Refugee resettlement talk Thursday at MCLA
Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will add to the Berkshires' conversation on refugee resettlement with a free talk this Thursday at 5 p.m. in Room 218 of the campus' Murdock Hall. Kathryn Buckley-Brawner, executive director of the Catholic Charities Agency in Springfield, will speak about refugee resettlement in Western Massachusetts, according to an MCLA press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
|Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15)
|May '15
|wild child
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC