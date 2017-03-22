Photographs that Aestheticize Human S...

Photographs that Aestheticize Human Suffering

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Hyperallergic

Alex Majoli, "Scene #0525, Pointe Noire, Congo" , archival pigment print, 90 x 120 cm Once you get past their alluring chiaroscuro, you might notice the problem with Alex Majoli 's documentary photographs at Howard Greenberg Gallery : they aestheticize the misery of others. Amazingly, Majoli appears either uninformed by or uninterested in years of academic scholarship and considered discourse on how the aestheticization of human suffering is, in itself, a way of dehumanizing the subjects of images.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,931 • Total comments across all topics: 279,763,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC