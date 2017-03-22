Photographs that Aestheticize Human Suffering

Alex Majoli, "Scene #0525, Pointe Noire, Congo" , archival pigment print, 90 x 120 cm Once you get past their alluring chiaroscuro, you might notice the problem with Alex Majoli 's documentary photographs at Howard Greenberg Gallery : they aestheticize the misery of others. Amazingly, Majoli appears either uninformed by or uninterested in years of academic scholarship and considered discourse on how the aestheticization of human suffering is, in itself, a way of dehumanizing the subjects of images.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.