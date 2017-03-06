'Mining giant paid Israeli businessma...

'Mining giant paid Israeli businessman to bribe Congo officials'

International watchdog Global Witness on Friday accused Swiss-based mining corporation Glencore of paying more than $75 million to a scandal-hit Israeli businessman with close links to the Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila. "Between 2013 and 2016 mining giant Glencore paid over $75 million to Dan Gertler, a controversial businessman accused of bribing senior officials in Democratic Republic of Congo to advance his mining interests," Global Witness said in a statement.

