Les Amazones d'Afrique: Hear the Debut LP From West African Supergroup

Les Amazones d'Afrique is a supergroup of 10 remarkable West African female performers, including international stars, local heroes and up-and-coming musicians. Consisting of Grammy-winning icon Angelique Kidjo, Mariam Doumbia , Nneka, Kandia Kouyate, Mamani Keita, Mariam Kone, Massan Coulibaly, Mouneissa Tandina, Pamela Badjogo and Rokia Kone, the group rages against gender inequality in both song and deed.

