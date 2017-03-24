Kony in 2017: It was time to abandon search for African warlord

U.S. Special Forces, after a five-year, $780 million hunt in Central Africa, are apparently nearing a decision to abandon their effort to catch Joseph Kony and the Lord's Resistance Army and put the murderous, ragtag movement out of business. Mr. Kony's organization, whose stated platform is the Ten Commandments, has been around in an area that includes parts of the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda for 30 years now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.