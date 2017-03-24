Kony in 2017: It was time to abandon ...

Kony in 2017: It was time to abandon search for African warlord

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

U.S. Special Forces, after a five-year, $780 million hunt in Central Africa, are apparently nearing a decision to abandon their effort to catch Joseph Kony and the Lord's Resistance Army and put the murderous, ragtag movement out of business. Mr. Kony's organization, whose stated platform is the Ten Commandments, has been around in an area that includes parts of the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda for 30 years now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,781 • Total comments across all topics: 279,793,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC