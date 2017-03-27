Joint communiqu of the African Union, the United Nations, the...

The African Union , the United Nations , the European Union and the International Organisation of La Francophonie continue to follow developments in the Democratic Republic of the Congo closely. They express deep concern over the grave situation in the Kasai provinces, as illustrated by reports that, between 23 and 24 March, about 40 members of the Congolese National Police were killed, during an ambush by the Kamuina Nsapu militia on the road between Tshikapa and Kananga.

