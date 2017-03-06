Jain On World Cafe
Jain's debut album, Zanaka , is an irresistible, eclectic pop record with a freshness to its songs. At 25 years old, the French singer has traveled and lived all over the world, including childhood stints in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the Republic of the Congo.
