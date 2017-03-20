Israel's African Darling: An Intervie...

Israel's African Darling: An Interview with Robin Philpot

Read more: Counterpunch

On Sunday morning, 03.26.2017, Rwandan President Paul Kagame became the first African president to address the annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee , which also identifies itself as "America's Pro-Israel Lobby." Kagame was also the only foreign head of state to address this year's conference besides Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself.

Chicago, IL

