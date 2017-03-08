IMF Staff Finalizes 2017 Article IV C...

IMF Staff Finalizes 2017 Article IV Consultation with the Republic of ...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

The team made significant progress in assessing the authorities' policies for 2017 and the medium term, and their implications for fiscal sustainability and external stability. The authorities aim to strengthen the Republic of Congo's buffers, in line with the regional objective to safeguard external stability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,172 • Total comments across all topics: 279,448,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC