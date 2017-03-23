ICC set for first monetary awards to ...

ICC set for first monetary awards to war crime victims

21 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

Court in The Hague expected to make first compensation award to victims of war crimes, relating to an attack in the DRC. The ICC was set up in 2002 to prosecute the world's worst crimes where national courts are reluctant or unable to act [Jerry Lampen/Reuters] Judges at the International Criminal Court are expected on Friday to unveil the first compensation awards to victims of war crimes, with lawyers estimating a 2003 attack on a Congolese village caused $16.4m in damage.

Chicago, IL

