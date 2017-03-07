Ghanaian peacekeepers in DR Congo mark Independence Day
Ghana's Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo , His Excellency Joseph Annim, has charged the Ghanaian peacekeepers to keep the Flag of Ghana aloft. HE Joseph Annim was speaking as the special guest of honour at Ghana's 60th Independence Anniversary celebration organised by MONUSCO GHANBATT 13, the Ghanaian peacekeeping contiggent in that country, at Incal Complex in Kinshasa, DR Congo, on Monday 6 March 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
|Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15)
|May '15
|wild child
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC