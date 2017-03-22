France warns against big cuts to UN m...

France warns against big cuts to UN mission in DR Congo

23 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

"The DRC is at a crossroads," said France's ambassador to the UN, Francois Delattre, ahead of a Security Council meeting on the situation in the vast, resource-rich African country. France warned Tuesday that drastic cuts to the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo would be tantamount to "playing with fire" as the country faces election turmoil.

Chicago, IL

