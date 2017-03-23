Former Congo VP sentenced to additional year in prison

In 2016 Bemba was charged [decision, PDF] with bribing witnesses and falsifying evidence after the court discovered Bemba conducted a bribery scheme from his prison cell. Four members of his legal team [ICC materials], Aime Kilolo Musamba, Jean-Jacques Mangenda Kabongo, Fidele Babala Wandu and Narcisse Arido, were also sentenced on Wednesday for aiding Bemba in influencing witnesses [ICC backgrounder].

