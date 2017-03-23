Five Ways To Reuse Vacant Lots In Dow...

Five Ways To Reuse Vacant Lots In Downtown Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

Spend 10 minutes walking around downtown Phoenix, and chances are good that you'll pass by at least one vacant lot. Despite the construction boom that's happening right now, there's still plenty of land right at the middle of the city's center that's just waiting to be developed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,781 • Total comments across all topics: 279,846,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC