Father of UN Expert Killed in Congo Wants Son's Work to Continue

Friday Mar 31

For the last five years, Michael J. Sharp lived in one of the most dangerous countries in Africa, trying to broker peace between armed groups. "He was following his passion and mission to make peace in the world - a very broken and violent world," his father, John Sharp, told VOA in an interview late Thursday.

Chicago, IL

