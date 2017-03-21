Ex-Congo VP Bemba to be sentenced for...

Ex-Congo VP Bemba to be sentenced for bribing witnesses

"The type of sentence, whether heavy or light, will send a clear message about the gravity of the crime," said Mariana Pena, from the Open Society Justice Initiative, an international law advocacy group. Jean-Pierre Bemba was found guilty of bribing witnesses in what judges at the Hague-based International Criminal Court described as "clear and downright criminal behaviour."

