DR Congo: UN, partners need urgent aid for over 370,000 displaced in south-east province

As of mid-January 2017, 50,000 people who had fled the intercommunity conflict in Tanganyika have arrived in Moba and in the outskirt of Kalemie where they are now living in extremely precarious conditions. Photo: OCHA 22 March 2017 – Intercommunal violence in south-eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo has forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes, a top United Nations aid official in the country has said, warning that the current response is being outstripped by the needs.

