Disgraced Lobbyist Jack Abramoff Does...

Disgraced Lobbyist Jack Abramoff Does The Conga With Congo Dictator

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Forward

Jack Abramoff, the disgraced lobbyist sent to prison during the last Republican administration, is back in Washington, D.C. Under President Trump, he is pushing a bid to help Republic of Congo strongman Denis Sassou Nguesso build a coalition to defeat the terrorist group Boko Haram. According to a report in Politico, Abramoff has been trying to secure a presidential meeting for the authoritarian ruler, reaching out in the process to influential California Representative Dana Rohrabacher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,091 • Total comments across all topics: 279,309,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC