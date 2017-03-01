Disgraced Lobbyist Jack Abramoff Does The Conga With Congo Dictator

Jack Abramoff, the disgraced lobbyist sent to prison during the last Republican administration, is back in Washington, D.C. Under President Trump, he is pushing a bid to help Republic of Congo strongman Denis Sassou Nguesso build a coalition to defeat the terrorist group Boko Haram. According to a report in Politico, Abramoff has been trying to secure a presidential meeting for the authoritarian ruler, reaching out in the process to influential California Representative Dana Rohrabacher.

