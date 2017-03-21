Deteriorating security situation in DR Congo 'remains a source of major concern,' warns UN envoy
North Kivu province, DR Congo: Malawian soldiers of the Force Intervention Brigade on patrol between the localities of Oicha and Erengeti, in Beni territory. Photo MONUSCO/Anne Herrmann 21 March 2017 – The United Nations envoy for the Democratic Republic of the Congo today stressed the need for both the Government and the opposition groups there to show the same level of commitment and compromise which led to the signing on 31 December of an agreement on the electoral process, while also citing the UN peacekeeping mission's readiness to adapt to the deteriorating security situation.
