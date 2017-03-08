Corporate Communicator - Spring 2017 - Recent Developments Regarding...

Corporate Communicator - Spring 2017 ...

On January 31, 2017, Michael Piwowar, Acting Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission , issued two Statements regarding the current status of guidance on and implementation of the conflict minerals rules. The conflict minerals rules are contained in Rule 13p-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended , and in the related Form SD.

