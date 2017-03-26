Congolese rebels behead 42 police officers in dramatic escalation of conflict

Skulls suspected to belong to victims of recent combat between the army and the Kamuina Nsapu militia are seen in Tshienke, near Kananga, the capital of Congo's Kasai-Central province, on March 12. Violence in the Kasai region of Congo appears to be escalating significantly, as reports emerged over the weekend of the decapitation of 42 police officers tasked with fighting a regional militia known as Kamuina Nsapu. The group is also suspected of having kidnapped an American man, a Swedish woman and four Congolese citizens working with the United Nations to investigate recent clashes between the militia and government forces.

