Congolese rebels behead 42 police officers in dramatic escalation of conflict

Violence in the Kasai region of Congo appears to be escalating significantly, as reports emerged over the weekend of the decapitation of 42 police officers tasked with fighting a regional militia known as Kamuina Nsapu. The group is also suspected of having kidnapped an American man, a Swedish woman and four Congolese working with the United Nations to investigate recent clashes between the militia and government forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.