Congo to investigate deaths of American, Swedish UN experts

Congo's government said Wednesday it will investigate the deaths of an American and a Swedish expert for the United Nations and their interpreter, whose bodies were found in a shallow grave Monday after the team disappeared more than two weeks ago. Meanwhile, Sweden said it was opening a murder investigation.

Chicago, IL

