Congo soldiers arrested for alleged role in February massacre

The charges stem from a massacre of unarmed civilians in the Kasai-Central Province in February that was recorded and widely shared [NYT report] on social media. Congolese military auditor general Joseph Ponde Isambwa said that all seven arrested soldiers were members of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo, or FARDC.

