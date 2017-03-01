Congo opposition coalition names Tshisekedi's son as leader
The opposition coalition in Congo has announced that the son of late opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi will become the group's president. Etienne Tshisekedi's death in early February came a month after President Joseph Kabila 's party and the opposition signed an agreement that called for new elections later this year in which Kabila will not run.
