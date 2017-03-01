Congo expels two Greenpeace researchers investigating logging
Authorities in Democratic Republic of Congo have expelled a filmmaker and researcher working for Greenpeace following a trip to forest communities affected by industrial logging. The expulsions last month follow similar moves against foreign researchers over the past year that have drawn accusations the government is cracking down on criticism due to heightened political tensions.
