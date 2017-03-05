.com | UN gives $5m in aid for crisis-hit region in DRC

.com | UN gives $5m in aid for crisis...

The United Nations announced aid worth $5m on Saturday to help people affected by the humanitarian crisis in the violence-wracked Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The remote, central region has been plagued by violence since mid-August when government forces killed a tribal chief and militia leader, Kamwina Nsapu, who had rebelled against the central government of President Joseph Kabila.

