.com | Mbeki 'hands-off in DRC', but wants to see peace
Former president Thabo Mbeki is still interested in seeing peace and democracy in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but he would not get involved in issues there. Two human rights organisations have asked for solidarity and assistance from Mbeki and the Thabo Mbeki Foundation in the quest to pressure for elections in that country to take place this year according to a multi-party agreement on 31 December 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
|Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15)
|May '15
|wild child
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC