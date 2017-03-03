.com | Mbeki 'hands-off in DRC', but wants to see peace

.com | Mbeki 'hands-off in DRC', but ...

14 hrs ago

Former president Thabo Mbeki is still interested in seeing peace and democracy in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but he would not get involved in issues there. Two human rights organisations have asked for solidarity and assistance from Mbeki and the Thabo Mbeki Foundation in the quest to pressure for elections in that country to take place this year according to a multi-party agreement on 31 December 2016.

Chicago, IL

