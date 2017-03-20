.com | DRC opposition calls 'ghost town' protest as crisis grows

.com | DRC opposition calls 'ghost to...

DRC opposition calls 'ghost town' protest as crisis grows

News24

The Democratic Republic of Congo's opposition have called for a stay-home stoppage for Monday to force President Joseph Kabila to implement a deal on sharing power. In a statement issued on Wednesday, an umbrella group of opposition parties said they would stage a "ghost town" operation bringing cities to a standstill across the country.

Chicago, IL

