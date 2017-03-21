.com | Congolese court upholds opposi...

.com | Congolese court upholds opposition leader's prison sentence

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: News24

An appeals court in Congo-Brazzaville on Tuesday upheld the conviction and two-year jail sentence for inciting public disorder handed down last year to opposition leader Paulin Makaya. "The judgement rendered the first time is affirmed," said Christine Tsika Mayanda, president of the country's first correctional division of the court of appeals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,721 • Total comments across all topics: 279,724,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC