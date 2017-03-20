Collected Department Releases: On Lac...

Collected Department Releases: On Lack of Progress on the Political...

The United States is disappointed by lack of progress in implementation of the December 31 Saint-Sylvestre Political Agreement in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. We are concerned by the inability of both the Government of the DRC and the leaders of the opposition Rassemblement coalition to make the compromises necessary to enact pre-agreed provisions of the agreement, including the appointment of a Prime Minister.

