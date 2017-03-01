Catholic bishops outraged by Congress' repeal of an anti-corruption...

Catholic bishops outraged by Congress...

President Donald Trump's repeal of an anti-corruption rule that required extractive industries - like mining, oil drilling and quarrying - to disclose payments to foreign governments has caused dismay among people who advocate for the poor and for transparency in government. The repealed rule was written under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.

