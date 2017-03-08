Bishops warn of a unraveling and chaosa in Democratic Republic of Congo
Mounting political violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo threatens the country with "unraveling and chaos," the country's Catholic bishops have warned. The DRC bishops, concluding their annual meeting, issued a statement placing responsibility for the bloodshed on both President Joseph Kabila and his political rivals.
