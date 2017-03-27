#AfricansRising Call-to-Action Inspir...

#AfricansRising Call-to-Action Inspires Citizen-Owned Future

Stemming from a deep desire to rewrite the Africa rising narrative, 272 people from 44 African countries founded Africans Rising for Justice, Peace & Dignity, in August last year. Fed up with ineffective leaders who aren't dealing with the crises on the continent, people are coming together to launch a pan-African solidarity movement.

Chicago, IL

