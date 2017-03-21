Africa: Trump Proposes Huge Cuts to U...

Africa: Trump Proposes Huge Cuts to UN, Aid Agencies in 'America First' Budget

US President Donald Trump has proposed massive cuts in allocations to the United Nations and America's aid agency USAid in his new budget. In the budget proposal, titled America First: A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again, President Trump plans to increase military spending by $54 billion by reducing allocations to other areas.

Chicago, IL

