6 Queens You Should Know About for Women's History Month

Women's History Month in the U.S. in 1987, it has been a time to reflect on and share stories about influential women - of which queens are certainly obvious, colorful examples. " then peruse this round-up of notable women in charge, presented in no particular order, who range from revered rulers to royal pains: Alexander the Great's mother and queen to Philip II of Macedonia, she was perhaps history's most extreme, and certainly one of the earliest, examples of a helicopter mom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.