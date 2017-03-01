6 Queens You Should Know About for Women's History Month
Women's History Month in the U.S. in 1987, it has been a time to reflect on and share stories about influential women - of which queens are certainly obvious, colorful examples. " then peruse this round-up of notable women in charge, presented in no particular order, who range from revered rulers to royal pains: Alexander the Great's mother and queen to Philip II of Macedonia, she was perhaps history's most extreme, and certainly one of the earliest, examples of a helicopter mom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
|Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15)
|May '15
|wild child
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC