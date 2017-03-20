032917-PNG_0329N_citizenshipceremony_...

Vancouver, BC: MARCH 29, 2017 -- Thirty new Canadians from 15 different countries took their oath of Canadian citizenship at the ISS of BC Welcome Centre in Vancouver, BC Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Pictured is Messia Ditshimba, originally from Congo, and daughter Akira, 3, at the ceremony.

Chicago, IL

