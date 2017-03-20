Vancouver, BC: MARCH 29, 2017 -- Thirty new Canadians from 15 different countries took their oath of Canadian citizenship at the ISS of BC Welcome Centre in Vancouver, BC Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Pictured is Messia Ditshimba, originally from Congo, and daughter Akira, 3, at the ceremony.
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
|Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15)
|May '15
|wild child
|2
