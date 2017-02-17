Zeid calls for immediate halt to DRC killings

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein has called on the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to take immediate steps to halt widespread human rights violations, including apparent summary executions, by the country's armed forces. "There are multiple, credible allegations of massive human rights violations in Kasai, Kasai Central, Kasai Oriental and Lomami provinces, amid a sharp deterioration in security situation there, including people being targeted by soldiers for their alleged affiliation with a local militia," said Zeid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.