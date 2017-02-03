Yellow fever global whack-a-mole
While many in the community of neglected disease scientists and public health experts in the Western Hemisphere consider 2016 the year of the Zika virus, across the Atlantic Ocean an equally ominous Yellow fever epidemic was underway in sub-Saharan Africa. It began in December 2015 and throughout the year of 2016 raged through Angola and Democratic Republic of Congo .
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
|Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15)
|May '15
|wild child
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC