Yellow fever global whack-a-mole

While many in the community of neglected disease scientists and public health experts in the Western Hemisphere consider 2016 the year of the Zika virus, across the Atlantic Ocean an equally ominous Yellow fever epidemic was underway in sub-Saharan Africa. It began in December 2015 and throughout the year of 2016 raged through Angola and Democratic Republic of Congo .

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.