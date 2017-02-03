Yellow fever global whack-a-mole

Yellow fever global whack-a-mole

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

While many in the community of neglected disease scientists and public health experts in the Western Hemisphere consider 2016 the year of the Zika virus, across the Atlantic Ocean an equally ominous Yellow fever epidemic was underway in sub-Saharan Africa. It began in December 2015 and throughout the year of 2016 raged through Angola and Democratic Republic of Congo .

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,125 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC