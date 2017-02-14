WHO: The yellow fever outbreak in Angola and Democratic Republic of the Congo ends

The Democratic Republic of Congo declared the end of the yellow fever outbreak in that country today following a similar announcement in Angola on 23 December 2016, bringing an end to the outbreak in both countries after no new confirmed cases were reported from both countries for the past six months. " We are able to declare the end of one of the largest and most challenging yellow fever outbreak in recent years through the strong and coordinated response by national authorities, local health workers and partners," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization Regional Director for Africa, commending the unprecedented and immense response to the outbreak.

