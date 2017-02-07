White House eyeing executive order on...

White House eyeing executive order on 'conflict minerals' rule: sources

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Globe and Mail

A village near the Marco gold mine in the Mukungwe locality in Walungu territory of South Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo on May 10, 2014. A controversial Dodd-Frank rule compels companies to tell investors if their products contain tantalum, tin, gold or tungsten mined from the Democratic Republic of Congo A village near the Marco gold mine in the Mukungwe locality in Walungu territory of South Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo on May 10, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,693 • Total comments across all topics: 278,665,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC