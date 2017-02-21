Welcoming refugees, Colorado sends cl...

Welcoming refugees, Colorado sends clear message to White House

January 28: Immigration protest at Denver International Airport in direct response to President Trump's executive order to ban certain immigrant from the United States January 28, 2017. The message from Gov. John Hickenlooper's administration was seemingly simple and well-intended, but everyone involved understood that it was extended beneath the shadow of politics.

Chicago, IL

