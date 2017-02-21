Watch NZH Local Focus: Te Reo - the n...

Watch NZH Local Focus: Te Reo - the ninth language for Hamilton migrant

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The Congo-Brazzaville born man says learning Te Reo is his way of challenging other Kiwis to learn Aotearoa's first tongue too. Hailing from Congo-Brazzaville, Mr Damba thinks if other people see him speaking fluent Te Reo it, will encourage them "to learn their own language too".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,706 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC