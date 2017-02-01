Vatican Secretary of State signs dipl...

Vatican Secretary of State signs diplomatic accord with Republic of Congo

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, signed a church-state accord with the Republic of Congo on February 2. During his stay in Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of Congo, the cardinal met with Prime Minister Clement Mouamba and foreign minister Jean Claude Gakosso. The latter used the occasion to announce that his country was establishing a residential embassy to the Holy See.

Chicago, IL

