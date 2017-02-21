Welcoming the Government's announcement in this regard, the Council encouraged the UN Stabilization Mission in the country, known by its French acronym MONUSCO, “to provide support to the Congolese authorities, if requested, in the conduct of this investigation, developments in which they will follow very closely.” MONUSCO was further urged to monitor and report on violations and abuses of international human rights law and violations of international humanitarian law and to update its contingency plans in this regard.

