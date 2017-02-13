UN, partners launch multimillion doll...

UN, partners launch multimillion dollar appeal for DR Congo

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: United Nations

Pupils receive lunch at Bwerangula Primary School in Kitchanga, North Kivu, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe 13 February 2017 – The United Nations and humanitarian partners in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have appealed for nearly $750 million to aid 6.7 million people this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,458 • Total comments across all topics: 278,834,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC