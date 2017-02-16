UN and regional partners urge DR Congo parties to resume political talks

MONUSCO peacekeepers interacting with members of the local population in North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of the Congo, during an area domination mission launched in Kingi to check out the present security situation. Photo MONUSCO/Force 16 February 2017 – Increasingly concerned about the political impasse in the Democratic Republic of the Congo , the United Nations and regional partner organizations today urged political actors to work out how to implement the 31 December political agreement on a timeframe for elections.

